Former WCW star reveals what Kevin Nash was like backstage

Former WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently opened up about his experiences working with Kevin Nash.

Chuck Palumbo made his WCW debut in 2000. After WWE bought WCW in 2001, Palumbo moved over to the Fed. He had a memorable run in WWE, including the popular Billy and Chuck storyline alongside Billy Gunn.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, Chuck Palumbo was asked what it was like working with Kevin Nash during his run in WCW. Palumbo said that Nash was great to work with and he was one of the few veterans who was open to working with the younger WCW stars:

"Fantastic. Kevin Nash, smart guy, funny guy, he's a character, an intelligent guy, knew how to navigate his way through the business but Kevin gave us an opportunity. Kevin was willing to work with us. We were green guys, a lot of old timers didn't want to work with us. Kevin wanted to work with us, taught us a lot, inside and outside the ring. We had a lot of great times with him and just a lot of fun. Everything from the matches to the travel and road life, we learned a lot from Kevin, had a lot of fun with him. He's a good person and I really appreciated what he did for us," Palumbo said.

Chuck Palumbo debuted in WCW as a part of the Natural Born Thrillers

Chuck Palumbo was a product of the WCW Power Plant. He made his television debut in 2000 as part of the Natural Born Thrillers along with fellow Power Plant graduates Mike Sanders, Sean O'Haire, Shawn Stasiak, Reno, Johnny the Bull and Mark Jindrak.

The faction was one of the highlights of WCW programming in the final months of the promotion and had a number of memorable storylines including Kevin Nash acting as their "coach".

Palumbo won the WCW Tag Team Championships alongside Sean O'Haire. The duo also successfully defended their titles against Lance Storm and Mike Awesome on the final episode of Nitro.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Pro Wrestling Defined