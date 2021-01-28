5 WWE Superstars who benefited greatly from DDP Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page was one of the best and most respected wrestlers of his generation. Apart from his time in WWE, DDP was also an influential figure in WCW, where he became a three-time world champion. As well as wrestling, DDP is also an actor, appearing regularly in several movies and TV shows.

He recently took to Twitter and announced the tag team match he wrestled at AEW: Bash at the Beach (2020) was the last of his career. Since then, he hasn't shown up on AEW and is focusing on his fitness venture DDP Yoga (also known as DDPY).

The DDP Yoga program didn't only give the WCW legend a successful post-wrestling career, but it also helped several of his industry friends to regain their footing and stabilize their lives.

Many Superstars struggled to transition from the world of wrestling, while others were badly worn down by consistently being on the road for long stretches of their careers. Just recently, even The Undertaker revealed that he was considering joining the program to improve his condition.

In this article we will look at five WWE Superstars who greatly benefited from DDP Yoga and found themselves in a better position than they were before joining the program.

#5 Jake "The Snake" Roberts (Joined DDP Yoga in 2012)

Jake the Snake Roberts was introduced to DDP Yoga when he was at the lowest point of his life. The WWE Hall of Famer has an illustrious wrestling career, though it is also marked by issues with substance abuse and multiple health-related problems. He had joined the WWE-sponsored drug rehabilitation program in 2007 and was seemingly doing well, until his demons caught up with him yet again.

In 2012, Roberts was struggling financially and had restarted the consumption of various substances and alcohol. With nothing more to lose, he moved in with DDP in Georgia and joined the DDP Yoga program. In a matter of few months, Roberts lost over 22kg and even had shoulder surgery, which was paid through crowdfunding.

A little about how I used love, patience, and DDP YOGA to restore the troubled WWE Superstars, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall NWO after they both hit rock bottom. #ddpyworkshttps://t.co/HuFPZdtw7H pic.twitter.com/b1qclhupzE — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) May 14, 2018

Though he has faced some more health issues in recent times, Roberts is living a clean life and is focused on leading his life with dignity and respect. He has also made several appearances for AEW in recent times, with his last appearance being on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he accompanied Lance Archer.