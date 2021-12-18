3 former WWE Superstars who got married in 2021 and 2 who split

Some former WWE Superstars tied the knot in 2021. Meanwhile, a few others had their relationships collapse.

Several current WWE Superstars have gotten married in the past 12 months, including Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, Mansoor, and Kay Lee Ray. A few former WWE Superstars have also tied the knot with their significant others in 2021, including two Hall of Famers.

However, some former WWE Superstars went through the opposite experience this year. Instead of getting married in the past few months, they broke up with their partners after spending several years together.

Here are three former WWE Superstars who got married in 2021 and two who split.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (married)

Jeff Meacham @_JeffMeacham We’ll definitely bring this up more next week on the shows across the shows of the Jeff Meacham Network & our affiliates, but …



Congratulations to our longtime friend Rob Van Dam & his beautiful bride Katie Forbes on making it official tonight!



📸 = IG: realscarlettbordeaux We’ll definitely bring this up more next week on the shows across the shows of the Jeff Meacham Network & our affiliates, but …Congratulations to our longtime friend Rob Van Dam & his beautiful bride Katie Forbes on making it official tonight!📸 = IG: realscarlettbordeaux https://t.co/4EyKn7WU7Y

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Katie Forbes, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Several wrestlers attended the wedding, including former WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Forbes is Van Dam's second wife. The former WWE Champion had previously been married to Sonia Delbeck. However, the couple separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Nearly a year following his separation from his first wife, Van Dam met Forbes at a wrestling convention. They fell in love and started dating in 2016. Forbes is also a professional wrestler. She is best known for her time in IMPACT Wrestling. The couple even appeared together in IMPACT Wrestling as Forbes became Van Dam's valet during his angle with Sami Callihan last year.

Super Elite Wrestling on YT @predictor_pro #WrestlingCommunity

According to a report from

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have finished up their current storylines with the company and have, as a result, departed According to a report from PWInsider.com Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have finished up their current storylines with the company and have, as a result, departed #IMPACTWrestling unless things can be worked out for either or both of them to return. #WrestlingCommunity According to a report from PWInsider.com.Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have finished up their current storylines with the company and have, as a result, departed #IMPACTWrestling unless things can be worked out for either or both of them to return. https://t.co/gvJetktDyD

RVD has not competed in WWE since 2014. His last match came in August 2014 when he lost to Seth Rollins on SmackDown. His last appearance was on the RAW Reunion episode in July 2019. The 51-year-old entered the Hall of Fame this year. Van Dam and Forbes attended the ceremony together.

The WWE Hall of Famer has only competed in two matches in 2021. His first match came in April as he defeated Ben McCoy at Frontline Pro 26: Honor Bound. In his second bout, he teamed up with Bully Ray to defeat Marq Quen and Matt Hardy at Battleground Championship Wrestling Debut Show.

