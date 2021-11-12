Former WWE star RVD gets married in private Las Vegas ceremony

Former WWE superstar RVD has finally married fellow professional wrestler Katie Forbes in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Recently released WWE stars Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross attended the wedding, and The Smoke Show posted photos and videos from the ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Here are a few screenshots from Scarlett's Instagram:

Close friends and family members joined RVD and Katie Forbes in Las Vegas.

Scarlett and Karrion Kross celebrate with the newly-married couple.

RVD and Katie Forbes have been in a relationship since 2016

Rob Van Dam has been a married man before, as his first marriage to Sonia Delbeck lasted for almost 17 years until their separation in 2015. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018, and in the meantime, RVD began dating Katie Forbes in 2016.

Forbes has been in the pro wrestling business since 2015 and is mainly known for her time in IMPACT Wrestling. In addition to wrestling a few matches, The Queen of Twerk has also appeared in the IMPACT Zone as RVD's valet during his angle with Sami Callihan from last year.

As reported by PWInsider, the couple left IMPACT Wrestling in September 2020 after the conclusion of their storyline. Forbes was by RVD's side when the legend was deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April earlier this year.

Rob Van Dam's last match took place in September for Battleground Championship Wrestling. The former ECW Champion recently updated fans about his in-ring future during an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

Van Dam confirmed that he still has a few matches left in the gas tank and would love to finish his career in the WWE.

"I definitely have matches in me," Rob Van Dam revealed. "I don't know if they'll be in WWE or not. I think probably because why not? At the same time, maybe there is a why not that I don't know about."

He even addressed all the concussion-related rumors that have cropped up regarding a possible WWE return during the interview, which you can check out here.

