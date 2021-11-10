"I definitely have matches in me" - Rob Van Dam on a potential WWE return despite rumors that he can't due to concussions

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is ready to have another match with the company if they wish him to do so.

Rob Van Dam was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career. When asked if he wants to have another match in WWE, RVD confirmed he has more matches in him and would like to have them in WWE unless there is a reason they don't want him to.

"I definitely have matches in me," Rob Van Dam revealed. "I don't know if they'll be in WWE or not. I think probably because why not? At the same time, maybe there is a why not that I don't know about. [But] throughout everything, I have kept in touch with Vince. I know we have a good relationship. Specifically, when certain things happen, there was something nobody knows about that got thrown around and got back to me that Carrano said I was part of the concussion suit against WWE, complete bulls**t. It seemed to stop me from doing something I wanted to do. Very shortly after, I talked to Vince, he didn’t mention anything."

Rob Van Dam has never spoken to WWE about his history with concussions

Despite rumors online to the contrary, Rob Van Dam never had any discussions with WWE about his past concussions preventing him from wrestling with the company.

"There was rumors that went out that WWE had told me I could never wrestle for them again because of concussions, and most people believed that was true," Rob Van Dam said. "But I have never talked to WWE about any concussions. That was some bulls**t that someone pulled out of some divorce papers when the evil ex was being real nasty, she was saying at the time that I was faking double vision that I had, which is documented throughout the movie of HeadStrong. My evil ex said I should have been working full time like I did in 2003 sending her money. So that got out there and people think it is true because it's on the internet."

Rob Van Dam's documentary HeadStrong will premiere on the Reelz Channel on November 13.

