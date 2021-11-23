Tay Conti of AEW reveals her relationship status on Instagram

AEW star Tay Conti revealed that she is no longer married and hasn’t been for a “long time”.

On her Instagram stories, she posted a fan question. She was asked why she never posted photos with her husband. She also attached her reply to the question saying:

“Nope, we have been separated for a long time [kiss face emoji]”

Tay Conti's Instagram story

It has been reported Tay married her boyfriend Jorge Conti in 2017. Like Tay, Jorge is also an accomplished Judoka. He won a bronze medal at the US Open Fort Lauderdale U81 tournament. Before her marriage, Tay’s last name was Carvalho.

Tay Conti was last seen competing at Full Gear. She unsuccessfully challenged Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s title. She scored some close pins and escaped Britt’s multiple Locked Jaw attempts. Despite coming up short against the Dentist, Tay showed high spirits. The next day she tweeted:

“Even when I lose, I win. I had to fail so many times to be where I’m today, yesterday I didn’t fail, I learned. I’ll keep going as I always do, that’s what brought me here and I’m not stopping. To the top, I go.”

Tay wore the colors of the Brazilian flag at the event.

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker spotted with Bret Hart

After her impressive victory at Full Gear. Britt Baker appeared at the Wales Comic-Con: Telford Takeover this weekend. The event took place in the UK. Several AEW stars attended the comic con. The WWE Hall of Famer was also spotted there. Remembering the occasion, Britt Baker tweeted:

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker The best there is🧹, the best there was💕, and the best there ever will be🦷. The best there is🧹, the best there was💕, and the best there ever will be🦷. https://t.co/Og42MljhjH

Bret Hart unveiled the AEW World Title belt at Double or Nothing in 2019. It will be interesting to see if he appears at future AEW events.

