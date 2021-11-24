WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announce their break up

WWE Hall of Famer, and tag team wrestling icon Bully Ray, announced on Twitter that he has split up with longtime girlfriend and former wrestler, Velvet Sky, who also took to Twitter to make the same announcement.

The two had been dating since 2016, beginning their relationship during their time on IMPACT Wrestling.

Both Bully Ray and Velvet Sky made similar tweets regarding their breakup, with both saying that they wish the other person well, and that they will no longer be speaking on the matter publicly.

"@VelVelHoller& I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray's tweet was sent only one minute following the former TNA Knockouts Champion tweet, which had virtually the exact same language as Bully Ray's.

"@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter," said Velvet Sky.

On November 23rd, Sky posted a photo on social media, commenting on the relationship between former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and current fiancee Ryan Cabrera. The photo was a screenshot from Little Miss Bliss' Instagram page, which shows her and Cabrera in a loving embrace.

The caption simply read: "A Love Like This." This possibly indicates a missing element in her previous relationship. But that is only speculation, as Sky's original statement seems to show that she and Bully Ray are on good terms.

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky started dating while in TNA

In a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated, Velvet Sky talked about her passion for wrestling, as well as her then-relationship with Bully Ray.

“I am so grateful to have [Bully Ray] in my life... We talk about wrestling a lot together and he has an amazing mind for the business, but he is also an incredible person. He’s very supportive of me and so inspiring. He is so motivating and helps me believe in myself.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

While the two seem to have had a very strong relationship at one time, clearly things have changed. Sportskeeda wishes them nothing but the best.

