"That's the greatest defeat I think I ever had" - Gerald Brisco recalls losing to former WWE Women's Champion (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recalled losing the 24/7 championship to Kelly Kelly, dubbing it his "greatest defeat".

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Gerald Briscoe to discuss a number of topics. They also touched upon Brisco's title reigns, including his 24/7 Championship win in 2019. Here's what Brisco had to say about his run as champion:

"I'm an old man and you have a nice looking young lady come up to you and says "I'm gonna knee you in the groin, you go down and I'll get on top of you and cover you." What are you gonna do? How fast are you gonna get down? That's the greatest defeat I think I ever had.", said Gerald Brisco

During the 2019 the RAW Reunion episode, Gerald Brisco managed to pin Pat Patterson to win the 24/7 Championship. However, his championship reign was short-lived as he soon dropped the title to Kelly Kelly after getting low-blowed.

Multiple WWE Hall of Famers have held the 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 Championship has for long been used as a way of adding comedic relief into WWE shows. Despite its close affiliation with R-Truth, there have been 48 different WWE 24/7 champions with 145 recognized title reigns between them.

During the same RAW Reunion episode where Gerald Brisco won the 24/7 Championship, multiple other WWE Hall of Famers also had the honor of holding the title. Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze and The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase all held the championship on the same day.

The 24/7 Championship has often been used as a title given to major stars who don't wrestle as actively or at all. Celebrities such as Marshmello, Enes Kanter, Rob Gronkowski, Kyle Busch, Peter Rosenberg, Doug Flutie and most recently Bad Bunny have all held the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Currently the title is firmly strapped around the waist of Reginald who has held the 24/7 Championship for over 92 days at this point, which is also the longest 24/7 championship reign of all time.

