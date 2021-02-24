7 Female WWE Superstars who have won the 24/7 Championship

Between one R-Truth 24/7 championship reign and another, tens of WWE Superstars had the chance to hold the title. But only seven of these champions were women.

The 24/7 championship is currently the only title that is not gender-restricted in WWE. Seven women made sure to put their name alongside their fellow male Superstars on its list of champions.

The title gave a chance for some of these female Superstars to hold gold for the first time in years. It also allowed one of them to make some cash by selling it to the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. Another superstar made history becoming the first-ever pregnant champion in WWE.

Needless to say, the 24/7 Championship has had a memorable run up to this point. Here are the seven female WWE Superstars who have won the 24/7 Championship.

#7 Kelly Kelly was the first-ever female WWE 24/7 Champion

Kelly Kelly making history once again by becoming the first female 24/7 champion @TheBarbieBlank pic.twitter.com/BD4MoNEaJe — Barbie Blank Fans (@BarbieBlankSite) July 23, 2019

Former WWE diva Kelly Kelly returned to Monday Night RAW on July 22, 2019, to participate in the "RAW Reunion" episode. There, she was in the right place at the right time backstage because she captured the championship.

On that night, the 24/7 title changed hands nine times. It all started during an interview backstage with R-Truth and Carmella. They were interrupted by Drake Maverick's wife, Renee Michelle. Se complained that the duo was ruining her wedding and her husband's life.

Maverick had been chasing R-Truth and the title for several weeks. The latter pinned him to recapture the title during his wedding to Michelle. She then demanded that Truth should allow her husband to pin him for the title.

After a surprising, scary appearance from The Boogeyman, a distracted Maverick was pinned by Pat Patterson. Patterson's title reign was short-lived, as he got pinned off-screen by Gerald Brisco.

While Brisco celebrated his victory in the corridor, he bumped into Kelly. She happily congratulated him and kissed him, but she quickly turned on him. She hit him with a knee to the gut and pined the WWE Hall of Famer to become the first woman ever to win the title. Kelly's reign only lasted for a few minutes before she lost the championship to the next name on this list.