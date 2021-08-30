Former World Champion Tessa Blanchard teases a return to NXT

Tessa Blanchard shared a photo on Twitter sparking speculation of a return to WWE NXT. The photo has her holding a stack of Ted DiBiase's $1million bills suggesting a potential return to the black and yellow brand.

She previously wrestled on NXT in 2016 and competed against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella in losing efforts.

Blanchard also competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She was eliminated by Kairi Sane in the first round of the tournament.

Tessa Blanchard's career at IMPACT Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard made her IMPACT Wrestling debut on the Redemption pay-per-view. She attacked Kiera Hogan during her match against Taya Valkyrie. Weeks later, she defeated Hogan to win her first match. She defeated Allie at Slammiversary XVI to secure her first pay-per-view win in the company.

On a special episode of IMPACT called ReDefined, Tessa Blanchard won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She defeated Allie and Su Yung in a three-way contest. She held the title for 147 days before losing it to Taya Valkyrie.

At Slammiversary XVII, she competed against Sami Callihan in the first-ever intergender match to headline a professional wrestling pay-per-view. She also competed in a ladder match for the Impact X-Division Championship in a losing effort.

She won a gauntlet match featuring Daga, Moose, Rich Swann, Michael Elgin and Brian Cage to become the No.1 contender for the IMPACT World Championship. She went on to defeat Callihan and became the first woman to hold the title.

After a leave of absence, she was stripped of the title and released from her contract on June 25, 2020, and has been a free agent ever since. Despite multiple reports suggesting an AEW move, none of them have materialized yet. It will be interesting to see if the IMPACT World Champion returns to NXT.

What are your thoughts on Tessa Blanchard possibly returning to NXT? Are you excited to see her back in action? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham