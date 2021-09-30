Jim Ross explains how Triple H's backstage influence helped Chyna in WWE

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross believes Chyna received “a lot of breaks” due to her relationship with Triple H.

Chyna, who dated Triple H between 1996 and 2000, won the Intercontinental Championship twice in her WWE career. She was also briefly recognized as a co-Intercontinental Champion (w/Chris Jericho) after their title match in January 2000 ended in a double pinfall.

The latest episode of Ross’ Grilling JR podcast revolved around Jericho’s first year in WWE between 1999 and 2000. Discussing the storyline with Chyna, Ross claimed that The Ninth Wonder of the World benefited from Triple H’s influence backstage.

“He had to back off a little bit [Chris Jericho while working with Chyna]. He couldn’t do everything he wanted to do. He sure couldn’t work as snug as he normally worked. That was one of his calling cards. And I think the audience loved that – they attached to that. I’m just not a big fan of those intergender matches. But because of Triple H’s influence and his relationship with Chyna and his relationship with Vince [McMahon], she got a lot of breaks, without a doubt,” Ross said.

Including both of her Intercontinental Championship reigns, Chyna held it for a combined 64 days. She remains the only woman ever to have won the men’s title.

Jim Ross once joked with Steve Austin about facing Chyna

Steve Austin was one of WWE’s top stars during Chyna's time with the company in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Although they got along behind the scenes, Jim Ross said that Austin had no interest in working with The Ninth Wonder of the World.

Ross added that he once tricked Austin into believing that WWE’s higher-ups planned to book him against the former Women’s Champion.

“I remember Austin and I were talking, and I’m just screwing with him, ‘I think they’re gonna do a big program with you and Chyna.’ That son of a b**** went off on me! I made it up, I was just screwing with him,” Ross said.

Chyna became the number one contender for Austin’s WWE Championship in the build-up to SummerSlam 1999. However, a twist in the storyline saw Mankind take her place in the title picture.

Edited by Vedant Jain