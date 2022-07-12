6 jobs that WWE Legend Brock Lesnar worked outside of wrestling

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has worked a few jobs outside of the wrestling business.

Before joining Vince McMahon's company in 2000, The Beast Incarnate worked a few ordinary jobs to earn money and support his training. The 44-year-old then spent about four years in WWE before leaving the company.

After his departure in 2004, Lesnar stepped away from the wrestling business to pursue other careers. He also tried his hand at two sports. While one didn't work in his favor, he succeeded in the other.

Here are six jobs that WWE legend Brock Lesnar worked outside of wrestling.

#6. Brock Lesnar worked as a farmer

Brock Lesnar enjoys being a farmer

On July 12, 1977, Brock Lesnar was born in Webster, South Dakota. The Beast Incarnate grew up with his family on their dairy farm, where he worked with his parents as a farmer.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar revealed that although he never missed wrestling practice as a kid. He mentioned he also milked cows and shoveled manure:

"I grew up poor, on a dairy farm in South Dakota, and I had to work for everything I have. A lot of my friends were not allowed to play any sports or participate in other after-school activities. They were farmers, and farm chores came first. We were farmers, too. But my mom and dad let me start wrestling when I was only five years old. I milked cows and shoveled manure like everyone else, but I never missed a wrestling practice," - he wrote.

Lesnar currently owns a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. The Beast Incarnate disclosed in his book that farming is the life he enjoys:

"Farming is the life I enjoy, and the one I look forward to most when my fight is over. I farm now because I choose to—not because it's all I know. I'm not stuck on my farm. I want to be here," - he added.

Lesnar now resides on his farm with his wife, former Women's Champion Sable, and their children.

#5. Brock Lesnar joined the United States Army National Guard

Brock Lesnar signed up for the Army National Guard when he was in high school

Although Brock Lesnar now enjoys farming, he did not feel the same growing up. During his time in high school, The Beast Incarnate tried to pursue a career away from milking cows and sitting on tractors. Hence, he signed up for the Army National Guard.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar spoke about his experience with the Army National Guard:

"I was, seventeen years old, on my way to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. (...) The only problem was that I went into the Guard to join the local artillery supply unit. We worked with explosive charges that were coded red and green. That's what I wanted to do. But after an eye test, which showed that I am red-green color-blind, I was assigned to clerical duty. Can you see my big a** sitting at a computer screen all day? That was not exactly what I had in mind when I signed up. Lucky for me, I couldn't pass the typing test, and that was the end of my Guard career," - he wrote.

Despite spending only nine weeks in the Army National Guard, Lesnar admitted that he returned home a different and better person.

#4. Brock Lesnar worked as a laborer for the REA power company in Webster

Brock Lesnar worked as a laborer for the REA power company in Webster

After his first year at Bismarck State College, Brock Lesnar returned home for the summer aiming to work and make some money. Although his parents did their best to support him, Lesnar still could not financially keep up with his college friends. They had decent cars, cash for food, and money to go out.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar explained why he had to find a job that summer:

"My mom and dad helped me as much as they could, but they were poor, and just keeping the farm going was draining them. I couldn’t call home and ask my mom and dad to send me money. (...) When I went back to Webster for the summer break, I knew I had to find a job," - he wrote.

Luckily for The Beast Incarnate, he found a job he enjoyed. In his book, he stated that it was a great summer:

"I have to tell you, it was a great summer. I worked as a laborer for the REA power company in Webster. Every day, I packed my own lunch, and worked from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon," he explained.

Despite enjoying his summer job, Lesnar had to leave and return to college as his vacation ended.

#3. Brock Lesnar worked as a demolition man for a construction company

Brock Lesnar worked in a construction company to pay his rent during his university days

After spending two years at Bismarck State College, Brock Lesnar moved to the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship. Upon his arrival in Minnesota, The Beast Incarnate rented an attic from former Olympian Alan Rice.

To pay his rent and earn money for food, Lesnar took a job in a construction company:

"To pay the rent for that frickin' place, and to get some money for food, I took a job as a demolition man with a construction company. That was the perfect job for me. Every day from 7 A.M. till the middle of the afternoon, I demolished things with a sledgehammer. And when I was done swinging the sixteen-pounder, I still had time to make my afternoon workouts at the gym," - he wrote.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota, Brock Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000.

#2. Brock Lesnar pursued a career in the NFL

In 2004, Brock Lesnar left Vince McMahon's company to pursue a career in the NFL.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," The Beast Incarnate disclosed that his main goal was to escape the WWE lifestyle:

"It didn't matter what sport I was going after. I was escaping the WWE lifestyle. The NFL made sense to me. It was legitimate competition, and I wanted to compete," - he wrote.

Lesnar signed with the Minnesota Vikings in July 2004. After participating in a few pre-season games, the team released him from his contract on August 30. Despite getting cut, the 44-year-old revealed that he did not care much:

"I know some people didn't believe me at the time, but getting cut wasn't a huge deal for me. I never thought of myself as a football player. I was just trying to do anything but pro wrestling. I just wanted to change everything about my life. I went pretty damn far during my little flirtation with the NFL," - he added.

After his failed attempt to become an NFL player, Lesnar surprisingly tried to return to WWE. However, Vince McMahon refused to re-sign him as The Beast Incarnate revealed in his book.

#1. Brock Lesnar had a successful UFC career

After trying his hand at professional wrestling and American football, Brock Lesnar became a mixed martial artist. His goal was to join the UFC. The Beast Incarnate worked for a short while for the Japanese promotion K-1 before signing a one-fight contract with UFC in October 2007.

Despite losing his first fight against Frank Mir, Lesnar impressed UFC president Dana White. Hence, White allowed Lesnar to keep his job:

"I was a very lucky man that night because I impressed enough people, especially Dana White, that I got to keep my job in the UFC. I think I'm the only guy in the history of the company that came in with no experience, got beat in ninety seconds, and was declared a hot prospect when it was over," - Lesnar wrote.

The Beast Incarnate spent several years in the UFC, during which he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. In 2011, he announced his retirement from MMA. A few months later, he returned to WWE.

In 2016, Vince McMahon's company granted Lesnar a one-off opportunity to compete at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt. The former WWE Universal Champion successfully defeated his opponent.

