5 times WWE superstars got involved with the UFC

There have been many instances over the years of UFC fighters crossing over to WWE and vice-versa. Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and Shayna Baszler are some of the names who have made a name both inside the octagon and the squared circle.

However, there have also been a few instances when WWE superstars got involved with the UFC or with a UFC fighter, but not as a fellow competitor. From praising UFC fighters for a win to calling them out over social media to extending support for a promotional release, fans have seen WWE superstars make appearances in the UFC quite a bit.

Here are five times WWE Superstars got involved in the UFC.

#5 When Brock Lesnar took up Daniel Cormier's challenge at UFC 226

Daniel Cormier faces off with Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

Brock Lesnar was a champion in the UFC, but at one point during his second tenure with WWE, he stood face-to-face with Daniel Cormier inside the octagon.

Brock Lesnar was on a three-month hiatus from WWE television following the Greatest Royal Rumble when he appeared as an audience member at UFC 226. He arrived cageside shortly before the main event fight, where then-light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt and a 'Champ-Champ' status.

With the job done and dusted with a first-round knockout, Daniel Cormier went on to call Brock Lesnar out in the post-fight interview.

"There's a guy that I've known for a long time. He's a wrestler, he's an All-American, he's a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesnar get your a*s in here," DC said.

Most fighters acknowledge being called out at cageside with a smile and a nod, or at the very most, shouting something back from their seats - but not Brock Lesnar. 'The Beast Incarnate' got up and marched right into the cage and proceeded to shove the newly-crowned UFC double-champion.

When it was Brock Lesnar's turn to talk, he came up with an even fiercer response.

"Let me tell you something, I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning. (Francis) Ngannou is a piece of s**t. Miocic is a piece of s**t. ‘DC,’ I’m coming for you motherf**ker!"

With the collective star-power that Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar had, the UFC could have had yet another massive pay-per-view event pitting the two of them against each other in a heavyweight battle. However, the fight never came to fruition and both of them went different ways in their respective careers.

While most fans ruled out the possibility of Brock Lesnar getting a win over Daniel Cormier, 'DC' himself gave credit where it was due.

