5 things you may not know about Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship

Brock Lesnar and Sable are among the most famous WWE couples. Nonetheless, many wrestling fans do not know much about their relationship.

The Beast Incarnate joined WWE in 2000 and made his main roster debut two years later. At the time, Sable was already an established star. The couple fell in love and started their relationship in 2003. They dated for a few years before getting married in 2006.

Lesnar and Sable are very private about their relationship and prefer to keep it away from the public eye. Nonetheless, the former WWE Champion has revealed a few things about his relationship with his wife in the past few years in interviews and his book "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival."

Here are five things you may not know about Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship:

#5. Sable is very supportive of Brock Lesnar

Throughout the years, Sable has been very supportive of her husband, Brock Lesnar. In his book, The Beast Incarnate disclosed how the former Women's Champion supported him when he decided to leave WWE in 2004.

Sable also supported her then-boyfriend when he decided to pursue a Mixed Martial Arts career following his departure from WWE:

"I wanted to compete as a real athlete. I wanted to test myself. I talked it over with Rena (Sable), who was now my wife, and she assured me she would be supportive in anything I decided I was going to do. My wife knows I’m a competitor, and that competition is what drives me. It’s in my blood. It’s what I want to do. It’s what I was made for," he wrote.

The former Universal Champion also revealed that Sable had to go through the last part of her pregnancy with their first son alone because he had to train for his fight against Frank Mir at UFC 100 in 2009. Lesnar stated that his wife was mature enough to understand what he needed to do.

A few months following his fight at UFC 100, Lesnar was diagnosed with diverticulitis. The 44-year-old fought for his life for several months, and his wife never left his side:

"I was truly a man who had been blessed by God. My wonderful wife showed me, once again, that she was going to stick by me no matter what," Brock Lesnar added in his book.

The Conqueror has expressed his love for Sable several times in his book. He even dedicated the book to her and his children.

