Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared competitors in the world. His aura is simply something to behold every time he steps into an arena. Known as The Beast Incarante, Lesnar has bulldozed his way through WWE ever since his debut in 2002.

The former WWE Champion has expressed in the past that he is a very private person, and lives out on a farm in the middle of nowhere. He likes the simple life and there's certainly nothing wrong with that.

Although details are scarce about Brock's personal life, some details have emerged and seeped through the grapevine over the years. His most telling interview came when he was interviewed on the WWE Network series Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the subject of his personal life, how many times has Brock Lesnar been married?

Brock Lesnar has been married just once. He is married to former WWE Women's Champion and Playboy cover girl, Sable. The couple have been married since May 2006 and have two children together.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Brock Lesnar and Sable make an appearance at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event as guests of Antonio Inoki back on January 4,2005. Brock Lesnar and Sable make an appearance at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event as guests of Antonio Inoki back on January 4,2005. https://t.co/Ed9BYidRpV

Before Sable and Brock Lesnar became an item, she was married to former WWE superstar Marc Mero. Mero claims that she was seeing The Beast Incarnate behind his back when he revealed some details on the Stone Cold Podcast:

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids." Marc Mero said (h/t Sport Bible)

Of course, it is all water under the bridge now, as all parties have moved on and are getting on with their respective lives.

Have Brock Lesnar and Sable appeared together on WWE TV?

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Marc Mero on when he found out that Sable was cheating on him: "I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!' Then I found out it was Brock Lesnar! This gives forgiveness a whole new meaning!" wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/11/m… Marc Mero on when he found out that Sable was cheating on him: "I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!' Then I found out it was Brock Lesnar! This gives forgiveness a whole new meaning!" wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/11/m… https://t.co/2XUgBGyC3H

Brock Lesnar and Sable have appeared in WWE programming on a handful of occasions. Mainly in 2003, when Sable was Mr. McMahon's on-screen partner, she and Brock appeared in some backstage segments.

The couple have appeared together in the ring during Lesnar's time performing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

