5 WWE couples split rumors that were untrue

In the past few years, many rumors have spread about the split of WWE couples. However, on occasion these speculations turn out to be false.

Many WWE Superstars have fallen in love with their colleagues in the past few years. Some superstars even end up getting married, like Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and Montez Ford & Bianca Belair.

When there is a relationship between WWE Superstars, there are bound to be rumors surrounding the status of the relationship. Although some of the rumors of couples splitting turn out to be correct, such as Nikki Bella and John Cena's breakup, other times the rumors are false. Despite rumors of their split, several WWE couples are still very much together.

Here are five WWE couples split rumors that were untrue.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson

Ahead of the return of Total Bella's fifth season, some rumors spread suggesting that Brie Bella and her husband Bryan Danielson were getting divorced. Bella fueled the speculation as she admitted on the show that they were growing apart due to their busy schedules.

Despite this, the rumors of their divorce turned out to be false. Although they went through some hard times in their relationship, they are still together. The couple welcomed their second child in August 2020.

Bella recently posted a photo with her husband on her Instagram account as the couple celebrated Thanksgiving with their family. In the caption, she disclosed that she was grateful for Bryan as he made it just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The former WWE Champion replied to his wife's post with three blue heart emojis.

While Bella now runs her own business away from the squared circle, Danielson remains an in-ring competitor. The 40-year-old left WWE earlier this year after his contract expired. Last September, he joined All Elite Wrestling, making his surprise debut at All Out.

Danielson now has a chance to capture the AEW World Championship when he goes one-on-one against Adam Page for the title at Winter is Coming next Wednesday.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell