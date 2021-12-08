Andrade seemingly reacts to rumors of breakup with Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade has seemingly reacted to the latest string of rumors stating that his relationship with Charlotte Flair has ended.

Andrade and Charlotte began dating back in 2019. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, 2020. A short while ago, reports suggested that Charlotte Flair had ended her relationship with the former WWE Superstar.

Now, Andrade has posted a tweet that seemingly hints that his relationship with Flair is still intact. The AEW star wrote the following in his tweet:

"Hola! Good morning #Mami F…. Fake News #ElIdolo #Andrade."

Andrade recently unfollowed Charlotte Flair on social media

Rumors of their breakup crept up a while ago when Andrade unfollowed Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram. It has been 13 weeks since he last posted a picture with Flair on Instagram. Soon after, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that the couple had called it quits. What caught fans' attention was the line stating that Flair decided to end the relationship.

"After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago," stated Haynes.

The report took Wrestling Twitter by storm, and both Flair and Andrade remained silent on the issue. The AEW star's latest tweet hasn't directly addressed the breakup rumors, but he is likely referring to the same. It should also be noted that mere days after reports about the breakup emerged, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. posted a tweet refuting them:

"I try not to post personal stuff, but the word I've gotten is that Charlotte Flair and Andrade are still very much together. @WrestlingInc"

Although Andrade's tweet was vague, fans in his replies are sure he is still engaged to Charlotte Flair. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates as and when they come out.

