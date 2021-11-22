Andrade El Idolo unfollows Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram

Andrade El Idolo has unfollowed his fiance and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair on both Twitter and Instagram.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair are one of the most popular couples in the pro-wrestling industry today. The two met during their time together in WWE and have been dating since 2019. In January 2020, they announced their engagement.

During an appearance on the Bellas Podcast last year, Charlotte revealed that the two had to postpone their marriage plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"With COVID it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel," said Charlotte Flair.

Andrade unfollowing Charlotte Flair has started speculation among fans as to whether everything is fine between the couple.

Charlotte Flair lost a high-profile match against Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series 2021

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair faced RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch last night at WWE Survivor Series 2021. Rumors of real-life heat between the two further invested fans in their feud. The two kicked off the pay-per-view and stole the show with an intense match.

In the end, it was Becky Lynch who picked up the victory after a controversial roll-up pin. Following her victory, The Man got emotional and spoke about her history with Charlotte Flair and how the two now despise each other.

"Even watching the video packages, I got a little emotional... to see where we came from, to where we are now, and the hatred going out there... it's so sad. That's somebody I loved so much, I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now. I just wanted to rip her apart out there... And I don't know if I'm happy or sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows she can't deny it. I'm the better woman," said Becky Lynch.

The match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair was arguably the most well-built and highly-anticipated match of the pay-per-view. Lynch getting emotional after the incredible match was just the icing on the cake.

