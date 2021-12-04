Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo reportedly end their relationship

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship status of WWE's Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo. It seems as though one of wrestling's power couples has come to an end, as Charlotte Flair and Andrade have reportedly called it quits.

This news comes after over two-and-a-half years of them being together. The couple were only revealed to be together around WrestleMania 35 weekend.

According to BodySlam.net, various sources told Cassidy Haynes that Charlotte Flair and Andrade have reportedly broken up and it wasn't a mutual decision.

"After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago."

The duo had gotten engaged on January 1st, 2020, but their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they wanted their friends and family to be able to travel.

It seems like tensions have been brewing between the two for a while now. On November 22nd, 2021, it was revealed that Andrade had unfollowed Charlotte Flair from both Instagram and Twitter.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE you could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice

What's next for Charlotte Flair and Andrade?

In the aftermath of a reportedly non-mutual break-up, the two superstars might be happy to be competing in different promotions now. There are no other details as to what went down and caused the break-up, but wrestling fans will be sad to see the alleged end of one of wrestling's biggest power couples.

Andrade maintained a good relationship with Ric Flair throughout their time together. The AEW star revealed that he was highly intimidated by Charlotte Flair and her father before realizing that the Women's Champion wasn't as fierce as her on-screen character.

They posted many pictures together on social media, but Andrade appears to have removed several recent posts of him and Charlotte Flair.

