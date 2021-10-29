Photo: Lana shows off her new look

Former WWE Superstar Lana is now sporting black hair, as seen in her latest Instagram Story.

WWE released The Ravishing Russian in June after an eight-year-long stint. She was quite a popular name during her run. She seems to be enjoying life away from WWE if her latest Instagram posts are any indication.

Lana recently posted a bunch of stories on her Instagram account. She can be seen rocking black hair in these posts. Check out a picture of her new look below. You can also head over to her Instagram Stories to see the rest of the posts:

Lana is now a brunette!

What is Lana up to since her WWE release?

Lana had already appeared in several movies before she made it to WWE in 2013. She recently revealed that she would be starring in an upcoming film called Trail Blazers, while rehearsing a fight scene with her husband, Miro.

In her latest Instagram Story, Lana asked fans to guess what her next audition is for. Her new hairdo could be for a new project as well.

Debuting as Miro's (FKA Rusev) manager, she later began wrestling against WWE's top female stars. The couple received massive media coverage during a love triangle storyline with Bobby Lashley, where Lana chose the latter over her husband.

The on-screen romance bagged a large number of views on social media, but there were many who weren't happy with how Miro was being handled in the storyline. Bobby later revealed that he had received death threats from fans.

Following Miro's WWE exit, Lana and Lashley's on-screen marriage was strained to the point of divorce. Now that she is no longer with WWE, many fans speculate that Lana will join her husband in AEW soon.

Edited by Angana Roy