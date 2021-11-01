5 Current WWE women you may have forgotten appeared on Total Divas 

E! Network show Total Divas was one of the launching pads for the recent Women's Revolution in WWE.

Even though there are several members of the WWE Universe who would like to forget the "Divas era" in the company, there were several positives that came from that group of women.

Whilst The Bella Twins, Cameron, Lana, Summer Rae, Ronda Rousey, Rosa Mendez, Jojo, and Alicia Fox have all left WWE, there are a number of other female wrestlers from the era who have been able to maintain their place in the company.

The following list looks at just five current female wrestlers who you may have forgotten were part of Total Divas.

#5. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

🌻 @k2mella Natalya on total divas talking about the wrestlemania match Natalya on total divas talking about the wrestlemania match https://t.co/FYiT3dKGHf

Natalya is one of WWE's longest-tenured female wrestlers at present and has become one of the mentors in the Women's Division.

Back in 2013, Nattie was named as part of the main cast for the first season of Total Divas alongside Eva Marie, The Bella Twins, JoJo Offerman, Naomi, and Cameron.

Despite not being part of main storylines in the show for the final few seasons, Natalya is the only star to be seen as a main cast member for all nine seasons.

Nattie and her partner Tyson Kidd were able to get married as part of the show and several storylines were picked up for Summer Rae and the former Champion as part of the first few seasons.

In the later seasons it was made clear that Nattie was like a mother of the group and was close friends with all other female wrestlers. This led to Nattie being part of the show but mostly in the background.

Whilst other female wrestlers have left the company over the past few years, Nattie has remained a strong part of the locker room and is now a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Her tag team partner Tamina appeared on the show several times as well, alongside Naomi and Jimmy Uso when she was seen taking care of their children.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman