Natalya celebrates major career milestone following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Natalya added yet another feather to her cap by raking in her 500th victory in WWE.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to face Naomi and Aliyah in tag team action this week on SmackDown. The match ended quickly as Natalya rolled up Naomi, and the referee delivered a rather quick count to hand a controversial win to Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Natalya took to Twitter to commemorate the tremendous achievement. With this win, Natalya cemented her status as one of the most accomplished female superstars in the history of WWE. The win also helped Natalya and Baszler gain confidence as they get ready for this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Nattie @NatbyNature Tonight marked 500 wins. I am the Root of Greatness. #SmackDown Tonight marked 500 wins. I am the Root of Greatness. #SmackDown https://t.co/xx32FFNpMB

Both Natalya and Shayna will represent SmackDown along with Shotzi, Toni Storm, and team captain Sasha Banks against the RAW Women's team of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina.

Natalya considers herself the Greatest of All Time

Megan Morant caught up with Natalya and Shayna Baszler backstage after the match. Megan questioned the duo about the circumstances surrounding the win and whether they thought it was a fast count by the ref.

Shayna Baszler straight up denied any responsibility for the officiating. She mentioned that they got into the ring and did their job. Natalya also chimed in, stating that they were trying to elevate the entire women's division, and having 500 wins in WWE made her the greatest of all time:

"With all this talk about heroes and leaders, Shayna and I, we're just here to elevate the division. With 500 wins, I'm the greatest of all time."

Shayna also made a bold prediction that they didn't need anyone else in the SmackDown women's team to take down Team RAW.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view airs this Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

