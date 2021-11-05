5 things Charlotte Flair and Andrade disclosed about their relationship

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are a power couple in the wrestling industry. Since they got together, the two wrestlers have spoken openly about their relationship.

The Queen and the current AEW star's love story began a few years ago when the Mexican wrestler was still in WWE. After dating for several months, the couple announced their engagement in January 2020. Despite planning to get married shortly after, they postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 situation.

In the past couple of years, Flair and Andrade disclosed several details about their love story in interviews, including how they first met and how Andrade felt about meeting his fiancée's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The SmackDown Women's Champion even disclosed one of her biggest fears in her relationship with the Mexican AEW star.

Here are five things Charlotte Flair and Andrade have revealed about their relationship.

#5. Charlotte Flair made the first move

Keep shining papi and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you ❤️ but most importantly I hope all your wishes come true! I love you as big as the sky! Feliz cumpleaños mi amor @AndradeElIdolo Keep shining papi and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you ❤️ but most importantly I hope all your wishes come true! I love you as big as the sky! Feliz cumpleaños mi amor @AndradeElIdolo Keep shining papi and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you ❤️ but most importantly I hope all your wishes come true! I love you as big as the sky! https://t.co/HZR5978RdK

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo began dating after Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour with WWE. The AEW star revealed that Anderson called him up and wanted to meet him backstage to talk about a match they were supposed to have together. The former RAW Tag Team Champion also told Andrade that he wanted to introduce him to someone.

The person Anderson was referring to turned out to be Flair. Although it was a surprise for Andrade, it was not much so for The Queen.

Several months later, the SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she made the first move in her relationship with Andrade. Answering a fan's question on Twitter, she revealed that she asked Karl Anderson if the former United States Champion was his friend.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE fall in love with the process & the results will come ❤️‍🔥 fall in love with the process & the results will come ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/7sCQbfwn8m

Nearly two years after they got together, Andrade requested his release from WWE. He left the company earlier this year and joined AEW shortly after. Nonetheless, his fiancée remains one of the top superstars in WWE. She recently moved from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown.

