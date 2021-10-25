5 Real-life couples WWE failed to acknowledge on TV 

There are a number of real-life couples currently making up the population of WWE, but many of these have never been given the opportunity to work together on TV.

The likes of Naomi and Jimmy Uso, Candice and Johnny Gargano, and even Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been acknowledged by WWE over the years, but there are several others who haven't.

The company is currently trying to ignore the fact that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a couple on-screen. Whilst Lynch and Rollins have worked together in the past, many WWE couples have been denied this opportunity.

The following list looks at just five real-life WWE couples who were never acknowledged on TV.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were open about the fact that they were in a relationship whilst both working for WWE in recent years.

Flair and Andrade first made their relationship public in early 2019 before later announcing their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020. Flair was being pushed as one of the main stars in the Women's Division at the time, whilst Andrade was going through his own storylines alongside his business manager Zelina Vega.

Despite wanting to work together, the couple was never acknowledged by their employers, since there was never a creative push to allow them to work a storyline as a couple.

Instead, Andrade worked alongside Zelina Vega for much of his WWE career and the company opted not to go with a storyline for him and Charlotte Flair after Vega and Andrade went their separate ways.

It was noted several times throughout Andrade's WWE tenure that the couple was hoping for a storyline together, but the company was unable to make it work and Andrade was released from WWE not long afterward.

The former United States Champion has now made his way over to AEW and it appears that at the end of her WWE tenure Charlotte Flair could be looking to join her fiance.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku