6 dream matches for Charlotte Flair in AEW

Rumors of Charlotte Flair to AEW have dominated headlines due to her altercation with Becky Lynch and the fallout from the title exchange segment on WWE Smackdown.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were supposed to swap their titles because both women were champions of the opposite brands following the WWE Draft. The Queen reportedly went off script and didn't hand the title to The Man.

Soon various reports stated that Charlotte Flair had become an unpopular figure in the WWE locker room. Her fiance, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, tweeted a profanity-filled message to WWE around the same time.

Many believe that the 12-time Women's Champion's backstage troubles and Andrade being in AEW will inevitably lead her to AEW. If that really happens, there are several exciting matches in store for AEW fans. Let's take a look at six dream matches for Charlotte Flair in AEW.

#6. Thunder Rosa vs. Charlotte Flair in AEW

Thunder Rosa is one of the finest women in AEW. She's got a great look, she's excellent between the ropes, and she's got magnetic charisma. It's a shame she's never won a title in the company, although the upcoming TBS Championship tournament could change that.

The former NWA Women's Champion won the greatest AEW women's match when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. La Mera Mera vs. Charlotte Flair would be a must-see contest between two hard-hitting women who are masters of their craft.

#5. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair in AEW

Jade Cargill is one of the most intimidating women in AEW when it comes to appearance. Unbeaten so far, she has been rightfully presented as the next star.

If there's one woman who could physically rival the former WWE PC tryout, it's Charlotte Flair. If the two were to square off, the visuals of the match would be amazing. Of course, the WWE Superstar would have to control the course of the match with her experience, but this would still be a great watch because of the larger-than-life women in the ring.

