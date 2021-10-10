7 AEW stars who got engaged/married in 2020 and 2021

Over the past two years, several AEW stars have gotten engaged, while a few others have tied the knot.

Many AEW stars are currently in romantic relationships. A few of them are dating, engaged, or married to colleagues. Nonetheless, others fell in love with people outside the wrestling business.

While several AEW stars married before joining the company, two have tied the knot earlier this year. They even celebrated their wedding in the AEW ring.

A few others are about to follow after announcing their engagement throughout 2020 and 2021.

Here are seven AEW stars who got engaged/married in 2020 and 2021.

#7. AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo joined AEW last June after spending nearly six years in WWE. His WWE run saw him win the United States Championship and the NXT Title. It also allowed him to meet his better half, Charlotte Flair.

The 31-year-old started dating the current RAW Women's Champion after Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour with WWE. Andrade confessed that he was a little intimidated about going on a date with Flair because they worked together. Nonetheless, things worked out between them.

The Queen also spoke about her relationship with Andrade, answering a fan's question on Twitter. She disclosed that she made the first move by asking Karl Anderson if Andrade was his friend.

After dating for some time, the former United States Champion and the RAW Women's Champion announced their engagement in January 2020. Seven months later, Charlotte revealed on the Bellas Podcast that they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 situation.

"With COVID, it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel," Flair said.

The couple is yet to announce their wedding date.

Flair and Andrade are currently active in WWE and AEW, respectively. The Queen recently lost to Bianca Belair on WWE RAW via disqualification. Her fiancé also lost a Casino Ladder Match a few days ago on AEW Dynamite.

