AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Wedding ends in chaos, KENTA surprises fans (February 3, 2021)

From Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding to a Tag Team Battle Royal, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Dynamite returned to its special episode format this week, in the form of Beach Break. Although it wasn't a perfect episode in terms of quality, Beach Break was certainly a newsworthy and engaging show, just like every special episode should be.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 3, 2021).

#5 Chris Jericho and MJF won the AEW Tag Team Battle Royal, which led to further conflict between The Inner Circle

HOT start in the Battle Royal #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8cgDP4jxn1

A Tag Team Battle Royal kicked-off AEW Beach Break, as the winner would get an opportunity to face The Young Bucks at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Had The Young Bucks won this contest, Matt and Nick Jackson would get to choose their own opponents for Revolution. However, Matt got eliminated before his brother. Nick held down the fort until The Good Brothers came out and proved to be an unusual distraction for the AEW Tag Team Champion. Nick was eliminated by Chris Jericho and MJF as a result.

This bromance is growing stronger every day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AKsu1pyxwH

While this was a good showcase for AEW tag teams, three Inner Circle members - MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho - managed to be a part of the final six spots in the match.

Even though Jericho ended up winning the match for himself and MJF, Guevara's elimination added further conflict between the faction. Later in the night, Jericho and MJF wanted to celebrate their victory with the entire group, but Guevara wasn't too keen on that idea.

As Sammy left the scene, Jericho followed The Spanish God to talk to him. Meanwhile, MJF ordered the cameraman to get out while he seriously wanted to have important discussions with other members of The Inner Circle.

It remains to be seen what the discussion was all about, but Chris Jericho's faction isn't getting back on the same page anytime soon. Perhaps this inner-conflict could even become a part of the buildup to MJF and Jericho's match against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.