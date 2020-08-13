Brian Pillman Jr. was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Instagram. Brian Pillman Jr. has recently been tagging with Griff Garrison in AEW and opened up about it and what it was like facing the likes of FTR and Private Party:

As young as they are, they're very very experienced in tag-team wrestling. They're very innovative and they're very good friends also so they have that synergy and they have that bond, Private Party. It's very hard to beat a team like that. It's very hard to beat a team that's always on the same page and they've got a lot of combos and they got a lot of intensity.

You take a couple of guys like me and Griff Garrison, yeah we got all the potential and all the physical talent in the world but it was only our second match together so we're still grinding out the kinks, we're still working on our teamwork and our cohesion, but I thought we looked really good out there. We gave both teams, both The Revival [FTR] and Private Party, we gave them a run for their money. It was one of those things where not being an established tag-team and kind of just being put together as a brand new team, I didn't expect to compete at the highest AEW level because that's the best tag-team division in the world. I went into it with an open mind thinking, we might win we might lose, but odds are we aren't going out without a fight.

Brian Pillman Jr. on how his tag-team with Griff Garrison came about

Brian Pillman Jr. then got into more detail about his tag-team with Griff Garrison and how the whole thing was Tony Khan's idea. Brian Pillman Jr. also spoke addressed comparisons to the Hollywood Blondes:

It was all Tony's idea. It was one of those things where I kind of had it, I kind of called it, I kind of knew it was going to happen. I don't know how. Me and Griff ended up being on the same connecting flight from Charlotte going to Jacksonville. He's from North Carolina, I'm from Cincinnati, so we connected at Charlotte. We're about to get on the plane and I say 'you know what Griff, I bet they got you and me tagging tonight'. Like, I called it. Then I get to the building and Tony tells me, 'Hey, we're going to put you with Griff. You guys can be the Blondes.' Tony loves that history, you know, he studies wrestling. He's a student of the game.

