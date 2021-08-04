"Not many people here like me" - AEW star believes he will stand out despite CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's potential arrival

Nick Comoroto is not worried about CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing for AEW.

The Nightmare Factory member appeared in the K&S Wrestlefest event and stated that he believes in his own wrestling style and this will help him stand out even if other big names like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan arrive, terming himself "unique." (H/T: PostWrestling)

"One thing I’m excited about — well one thing I’m not too worried about is just I have a very unique look and there’s not many people there [at AEW] like me, that wrestle like me, that look like me and you know, luckily CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, they’re superstars but, I am very different than them. So like I fit a very specific role and there’s not many people like me. So, that’s very lucky on my part and for the whole TV time, I just have to bring it, each time I’m out there if I wanna keep getting back to TV," Nick Comoroto said.

It's hard to argue with Comoroto's assessment of himself. His athleticism and size sets him apart from the rest of the roster. His wrestling style also incorporates a lot of power moves that very few are capable of pulling off.

However, there's no doubt that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will make most of the headlines upon their arrival.

Nick Comoroto credits QT Marshall for his AEW run

Hey @dustinrhodes keep calling me out



You don't know when to walk away



You're going to be one of many launched out



Get ready to watch me run through this roster



The cards are in my favor and no one can stop me@AEW @AEWonTNT #AEW #DoubleOrNothing #TheFactory #Freakbeast pic.twitter.com/qNW2j66Hmz — Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) May 22, 2021

QT Marshall has a great reputation in the wrestling industry and Nick Comoroto further added to that by revealing that it was QT who trained him and got him to AEW. Tony Khan liked what he saw and signed him up for the company.

"QT [Marshall], I owe a lot to him. He trained me and when things got really low, he called me up and got me into AEW and he brought me back multiple times for AEW Dark and luckily Tony [Khan] really liked me and I owe a lot to him so, if QT wants me to take out Cody [Rhodes], I take out Cody." Comoroto said.

Nick Comoroto has had a strong run with the company, main eventing AEW Dynamite against Dustin Rhodes in an excellent Bullrope match. Comoroto may have lost the bout against The Natural, but a main event on live television so early into his AEW career is a remarkable achievement.

