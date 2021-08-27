Top AEW heel breaks character to defend Red Velvet 

Jade Cargill recently defended her fellow star Red Velvet, who mistimed a moonsault on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, Velvet squared off against the latest AEW signee Jamie Hayter. The match was a fine reintroduction for Hayter but was marred by an unfortunate botch. A standing moonsault attempt by Red Velvet went in vain when she accidentally landed on her face.

One Twitter user criticized Velvet by writing that Jade Cargill should have featured on AEW Dynamite instead of the former. Replying to the tweet, Cargill wrote that everyone supported Red Velvet when she was performing well.

Jade Cargill further stated that many have no idea how things can sometimes go wrong in the ring:

"Red was/is fine. She can work. Everybody loved her when she was killing it. S*** happens. But clearly you all don’t know wrestling to not see some shit in that go round. SMH. I’m done." tweeted Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet are no strangers to each other in AEW

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet are former rivals in AEW, with their feud playing a vital role in both of their careers getting a boost in Tony Khan's promotion. Cargill and Velvet first met in the ring back on the March 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, where Cargill teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Velvet.

The match ended with Jade Cargill scoring the win for her team by pinning Red Velvet. Later, the two also squared off in a singles encounter on the April 14th edition of AEW Dynamite, where again Cargill got the better of Velvet.

Do you think Red Velvet was unfairly criticized on AEW Dynamite? Do you want Velvet and Jade Cargill to rekindle their rivalry someday down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

