×
Create
Notifications

AEW star wants a match against the reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship
Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Oct 08, 2021 02:53 PM IST
News

AEW star Joey Janela wants to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. The latter recently asked his fans whom they would like to see as his next challenger.

Quoting the tweet, Janela hinted at possibly stepping up to the newly crowned TNT Champion. In response to Guevara, 'The Bad Boy' wrote, "You wanna wrestle me!"

Here's the Twitter banter between Joey Janela and Sammy Guevera:

You wanna wrestle me! 🤓 twitter.com/sammyguevara/s…

Janela also responded to the challenge, as Sammy Guevara replied by tweeting out a picture from their PWG days. The TNT Champion certainly seems interested in defending his title against The Bad Boy.

Check out Sammy Guevara's response below:

@JANELABABY LFG https://t.co/VpdFhDNJ95

However, as things stand, a match between Guevara and Janela is yet to be confirmed. Rather, AEW hasn't even hinted that a match between the two men could be possible at some point down the road.

Who is Sammy Guevara facing next?

The TNT Champion has to deal with the American Top Team first. On this week's AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert, along with ATT and Men of the Year, set their sights on Guevara after his match against Bobby Fish.

Destiny fulfilled. #AndNEW https://t.co/GHqejkjpgm

The likes of Junior dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant caught the TNT Champion off guard and assaulted him. However, his fellow Inner Circle stablemates Chris Jericho and Jake Hager made the save for him.

This prompted Lambert to lay down a challenge to The Inner Circle. ATT's Junior dos Santos will team up with Men of the Year for a six-man tag team match against The Inner Circle in Miami.

Apart from them, former TNT Champion Miro can challenge Sammy anytime for a rematch. As mentioned earlier, Guevara already had his first title defense against Bobby Fish in Dynamite.

Also Read

Do you think Sammy Guevara will face Joey Janela anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below!

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी