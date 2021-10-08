AEW star wants a match against the reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

AEW star Joey Janela wants to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. The latter recently asked his fans whom they would like to see as his next challenger.

Quoting the tweet, Janela hinted at possibly stepping up to the newly crowned TNT Champion. In response to Guevara, 'The Bad Boy' wrote, "You wanna wrestle me!"

Here's the Twitter banter between Joey Janela and Sammy Guevera:

Janela also responded to the challenge, as Sammy Guevara replied by tweeting out a picture from their PWG days. The TNT Champion certainly seems interested in defending his title against The Bad Boy.

Check out Sammy Guevara's response below:

However, as things stand, a match between Guevara and Janela is yet to be confirmed. Rather, AEW hasn't even hinted that a match between the two men could be possible at some point down the road.

Who is Sammy Guevara facing next?

The TNT Champion has to deal with the American Top Team first. On this week's AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert, along with ATT and Men of the Year, set their sights on Guevara after his match against Bobby Fish.

The likes of Junior dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant caught the TNT Champion off guard and assaulted him. However, his fellow Inner Circle stablemates Chris Jericho and Jake Hager made the save for him.

This prompted Lambert to lay down a challenge to The Inner Circle. ATT's Junior dos Santos will team up with Men of the Year for a six-man tag team match against The Inner Circle in Miami.

Apart from them, former TNT Champion Miro can challenge Sammy anytime for a rematch. As mentioned earlier, Guevara already had his first title defense against Bobby Fish in Dynamite.

