Charlotte Flair on her wedding plans and having children with Andrade

12-time Women's Champion in WWE, Charlotte Flair's real-life relationship with WWE Superstar and the former United States Champion, Andrade is a huge topic of discussion among the WWE Universe. Charlotte Flair has been very open about her relationship with Andrade and never hesitates to talk about her man.

She recently appeared on The Bellas Podcast, where she spoke about various things including how Andrade proposed her and how they both had to use Google Translate to communicate initially.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair said "Si!" (Yes, in Spanish) to Andrade, and the couple is now happily engaged. Speaking about her marriage plans, Charlotte revealed that the current COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to postpone their wedding plans.

"With COVID it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel."

The Bella Twins, both of whom are currently pregnant, asked Charlotte Flair her plans of having children with Andrade, to which Charlotte replied that she does want to be a mother, but she's not sure if she is ready for it right now.

"I definitely want to be a mother but if I had the same confidence that I now have in the ring with other opportunities or projects, what could I do? I'm not ready to try to figure that out on top of trying to be a mother." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Charlotte Flair's recent WWE run

From the bottom of my heart, thank you Vince for the opportunities. #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/oZDdh7WIfd — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble and went on to challenge and defeat Rhea Ripley, thus becoming the NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36. For the next several weeks, she was all over the WWE Programming, appearing on all the three brands of WWE - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Advertisement

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, she dropped the NXT Women's title to Io Shirai in the main-event triple threat match. Soon, WWE took her off-TV with an injury angle. Recently, Charlotte Flair revealed that she has taken a break from WWE due to certain complications from her cosmetic surgery. While WWE wanted her to be back in time for SummerSlam, it is highly unlikely that it will happen now.

Outside of WWE, Charlotte Flair is reportedly working on a TV project. While there were rumors of it being a reality show, Ryan Satin reported the following, revealing that it's a scripted show with a big network. WWE Universe awaits further details about the show and Charlotte Flair's role in it.

From what I've heard, it's not a reality show as reported. It's a scripted show with a big network. Still trying to get more details/confirmation though.

As of now, it is unclear as to when Charlotte Flair will make her WWE return, but the company and Monday Night RAW are surely missing her badly, as evidenced by the poor ratings of the show due to the lack of several top Superstars, including The Queen. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation!