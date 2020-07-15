Details of Charlotte Flair's non-WWE TV project revealed amid uncertainty about return 

Charlotte Flair is currently on a rare hiatus from in-ring competition, and as things stand, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding her WWE return date.

It has been reported for a while now that Charlotte Flair is working on a TV project outside WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin revealed a few details about Charlotte's non-WWE gig in a tweet.

Satin reported that Charlotte Flair is not working on a reality show; however, it is a scripted show with a big network. Satin added that he is working towards getting more details and confirmation on the story.

From what I've heard, it's not a reality show as reported. It's a scripted show with a big network. Still trying to get more details/confirmation though.

From what I've heard, it's not a reality show as reported. It's a scripted show with a big network. Still trying to get more details/confirmation though. https://t.co/Yw7QO3gGFK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 14, 2020

When will Charlotte Flair make her WWE return?

No one definitively knows the answer to the question mentioned above.

Various reports have been circulating about her comeback over the past few days. Some state that she could be back in time for SummerSlam while the others speculate about a Survivor Series return.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio that while WWE wanted her back for SummerSlam, it looks increasingly unlikely that The Queen would be available for the biggest PPV of the Summer.

Meltzer added that her return date depends on when her surgery happens and the status of the non-WWE TV project. It was noted that her return date is undetermined at this point.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to reveal an update about her status and timeframe regarding a return. Flair noted that she would undergo a cosmetic surgery to fix an issue from a prior surgery, and the recovery period is a little more extended than she would have liked.

The former Women's Champion was written off TV through a storyline attack from Nia Jax. Flair has mentioned that she doesn't expect to be out for long, but as revealed earlier, it all comes down to the planning of her reported TV show and her recovery from surgery.

We should ideally get more details about the show in the weeks to follow, and as always, we'll keep you updated.