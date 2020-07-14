Big backstage details on uncertainty over Charlotte Flair's future

As reported previously, Charlotte Flair had taken time off from WWE in order to recover from surgery. There were also reports suggesting that Charlotte Flair has landed a TV deal.

Speaking about Charlotte Flair's absence from WWE, Dave Meltzer of WOR stated that her return to WWE is uncertain right now. He also revealed that the TV deal that she has received is for a reality show.

''She’s also got a TV deal that they’re working on. I’m not sure how far along it is, I think it’s a reality show type of thing.''

Meltzer pointed out that WWE initially wanted Charlotte Flair to return by SummerSlam. However, given her TV deal and surgery, that will not be happening now.

“When she comes back is undetermined at this point.”

Charlotte Flair had recently spoken about her absence from WWE and addressed the reason for having surgery.

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and b**bs. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue (for a) long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.

What does the future hold for Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair is one of the top female Superstars on the roster. The former NXT Women's Champion had become an essential part of all three brands before she had to take a sabbatical from WWE.

The details regarding Charlotte Flair's upcoming reality show are not very clear at this point but the show will likely begin production soon. Flair will join a long list of WWE Superstars including the Bella Twins and The Miz to get a reality show.

We certainly hope that The Queen makes her return to WWE soon as the women's division could use a big name right now.