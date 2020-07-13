Charlotte Flair savagely shuts down body-shaming tweets, shares major health update

Charlotte Flair also revealed why she decided is taking some time off from WWE action.

But she did not mince her words when dealing with trolls on her post.

Make way for The Queen!

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to discuss taking time off from WWE and her cosmetic surgery. However, she was soon bombarded with body-shaming tweets from the trolls who started calling her out for undergoing cosmetic surgery.

However, Charlotte Flair was having none of it and she immediately hit back at the trolls for passing inappropriate comments on her as well as shaming her for the choices she made for her body. In a series of tweets, she slammed the body-shamers and stated that she will not allow people to think that she is ashamed of getting any work down on her body.

Here's what Charlotte Flair had to say

You’re absolutely right; I do not owe anyone a thing. But I will not allow people to think I’m somehow ashamed of it for even a second longer. I appreciate this, but I feel fine.

I’m not upset or angry, but enough is enough. The body-shaming in general (not just me) has been allowed to go on for far too long.

I appreciate this, but I feel fine. I’m not upset or angry, but enough is enough. The body shaming in general (not just me) has been allowed to go on for far too long. https://t.co/OsNQNAxFL2 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

Charlotte Flair gives major health update

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair initially took to social media to share a major health update with her fans. She revealed that she had felt uncomfortable a few months ago and had to visit a doctor only to find out that her cosmetic surgery was causing some issue again. Hence, she has taken some time off from work in order to recover from another surgery that needs to be done to fix an issue from her previous surgery.

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and b**bs. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue (for a) long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.

Advertisement

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

Although Charlotte Flair has confirmed that she doesn't have silicone poisoning this time, she is looking for a long-term solution to issues arising from her surgery. As a result, she is expected to step away from the r until she has completely recovered.