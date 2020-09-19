The Queen Charlotte Flair spoke to Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Al Castle about a variety of topics. One of the things the former RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair discussed was her relationship with Andrade and how the legacy of her father Ric Flair affects them.

On being asked if she feels pressure for Andrade's career as well, Flair responded by saying that she does get anxiety out of concern for Andrade. The Queen said that while she is used to be being criticized because of her last name, she doesn't want that for Andrade.

''Being attached to my dad or the Flair name, that's what I'm more worried about.''

Flair further added that she gets more frustrated because she knows how talented he is and that he is a star, but is worried that her last name gets put on him as well. This, she says, is her biggest anxiety.

''I mean, I guess the only time I get more frustrated is because I know how talented he is, and that he’s a star, and I just want so much more for him, for his future. But that’s, I think, my biggest concern''

Where is Charlotte Flair?

The 12-time Champion is currently taking a sabbatical from WWE. While the exact date of return is unknown, it is rumored that she is currently working on a tv project outside of WWE.