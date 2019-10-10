WWE News: Andrade reveals initial reaction to meeting Ric Flair when he started dating Charlotte

Pre-Hall of Fame 2019

SmackDown superstar Andrade has been dating Charlotte Flair for a while now. While they were secretive at first, they made it public and have been WWE's power couple ever since. Andrade, just like Charlotte, belongs to a family of wrestlers south of the border.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Andrade was asked frankly about his relationship with Charlotte, and what his reaction was like when he met Ric Flair.

"I was so, so nervous"

Speaking to Digital Spy, Andrade openly admitted that he was intimidated to meet Ric Flair. He told this to his girlfriend Charlotte, who said that Ric Flair is just her dad, thus reassuring him.

"When we first met I was seriously so, so nervous.

"Now I'm so happy. I love Ric Flair. He's a great person with me, he talks, texts me, sometimes we have dinner. He's great with me now. When we first started [dating] I asked Charlotte, 'Please don't say nothing to your dad', and she said, 'No it's my dad, he won't care.'"

He emphasized how much respect he has for Ric Flair and his contributions to the business. When asked about potentially teaming up with Charlotte, Andrade admitted that he loves the idea because they have great chemistry in and out of the ring, but only in a year or two. For now, the focus is on their respective careers. He said,

"Now she is focusing on her career and I am focusing on my career. But in the future maybe we'll be a Mixed Match Challenge team; I know it's a great idea. Maybe not now, maybe in a year or two years. I like this idea because I have a great connection with her outside the ring and inside the ring."

A pairing between The Queen and El Idolo would certainly be one to watch out for. Are you a fan of the WWE Power Couple?

