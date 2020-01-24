Rusev reveals how he and Lana started dating

WWE Superstar Rusev recently sat down with Reel Talker and discussed various aspects of his ongoing storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley. The Bulgarian Brute also opened up on how he and The Ravishing Russian started dating while traveling together.

We were always riding together after shows, and we were always next to each other while riding with different people in cars. I felt like something was happening, but I didn't want to scare anybody. I didn't want to push her away. We kind of just took our time. Eventually, I invited her out on a date, and she started asking, 'what's your favorite color?' Next thing you know we kiss, then we move in together. Then we bought a home.

Rusev and Lana got married in July 2016. The duo came up to the main roster back in early 2014, and Rusev made his debut in the Royal Rumble match. After WrestleMania 30, The Bulgarian Brute made his return to the main roster and defeated Zack Ryder on Monday Night RAW.

Last year, the season premiere of the Red show saw Bobby Lashley and Lana joining forces to Rusev's utter shock. The storyline is still going on, with a returning Liv Morgan being added to the mix during Lana and Lashley's wedding on the December 30th episode of RAW.