Seth Rollins says dream match with five-time World Champion is bigger than WrestleMania

Abhilash Mendhe

24 Jan 2020, 12:27 IST

Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins recently sat down for a chat with MySanAntonio. Among other things, Rollins talked about his Twitter spat with former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Rollins was asked whether the main event of WrestleMania would be the only spot suitable for the two Superstars to collide, and he had some interesting things to say in response.

The former Universal Champion said that he definitely wants a match with Punk, but it doesn't necessarily have to be at a WrestleMania. He also stated that this match is bigger than any event, and it shouldn't matter where it takes place.

"It would not have to be a WrestleMania and as far as wanting the match? Yes, absolutely with CM Punk. If he’s going to come back and get into the ring, which is not something that he has been seemingly interested in since he returned — he seems to be very comfortable sitting behind the desk and talking about wrestling, being a fan again and then by all means, he should go ahead and do that. But if he wants to get back into the ring and show that he’s more than just a critic, and that he can actually back up what he is saying then I would love to be the guy to get in there and have the match and I think WrestleMania would be the proper stage for it, but I don’t think it has to happen at WrestleMania. I think that match is bigger than any one event and so if he were ever to come back, we could do it anytime, anyplace and it would sell out wherever."

CM Punk made a shocking appearance on WWE Backstage on November 12, and it was revealed later that he was appointed as the show's analyst and special contributor. Since then, Punk and Rollins haven't seen eye to eye, and have taken shots at each other on social media.

Although there's no indication that Punk will come back sometime in the future, this is certainly a match that the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything if it ends up happening someday.