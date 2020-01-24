Seth Rollins reveals interesting story behind his "one glove" look

24 Jan 2020

Seth Rollins sporting a single glove

One of WWE's top villains at the moment, Seth Rollins recently talked with MySanAntonio and opened up on a bunch of topics. The former Universal Champion was asked about his one glove look, and shared a rather interesting story in response. Fans might have noticed that Rollins has been wearing a single glove on his right hand lately.

The Beastslayer said that he broke his finger around 6 weeks ago, and had to wear a splint in order to wrestle. He added that he wears a glove on the right hand to cover the splint and prevent it from moving. Rollins also said that he will keep the look for a while and see if it works.

It’s a happy accident. I will say that I broke my finger about six weeks ago and I have to wear a splint when I wrestle, and so I have to wear a glove over the top of the splint to keep it from moving when I’m wrestling. Obviously, I could have taken six weeks off and not wrestled at all, but that’s not really what I do. So, the alternative was trying to tape it, but tape didn’t seem to keep it on very well. So, I just put a glove over top of it to keep it down.

And, and I like, and it’s weird and so it is one of the things that people they say, ‘Why is he wearing one glove?’ The fact that you’re asking me this question means that it’s doing its job. I think we will stick with it and see what the glove becomes over time.

Rollins is currently playing the role of a villain on Monday Night RAW, and has formed his own faction with Authors of Pain and Buddy Murphy. Both Rollins and Murphy will be participating in the Royal Rumble match on January 27, and it certainly makes for an intriguing scenario.

Rollins, now a dastardly heel, will do his best to win the annual free-for-all for the second time in a row, no matter what it takes. Fans can expect Murphy and Rollins to try to team up and systematically eliminate Superstars one after the other, and a run-in by AOP can't be ruled out as well.

