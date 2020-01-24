Seth Rollins reveals the moment when he realized that Buddy Murphy is a star

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently sat down with MySanAntonio and discussed a wide variety of topics. The Monday Night Messiah opened up on bringing in Buddy Murphy in his faction, and stated that he had his eyes on "The Best Kept Secret" for a long time.

Rollins further said that Murphy hasn't been featured much in the past, but is very deserving of the same. Rollins then revealed that watching Murphy win the Cruiserweight title in Australia was the moment he realized that he is a star.

"And Buddy Murphy is someone who might have been in the right place at the right time this week, but someone I’ve had my eye on for quite some time. You know, I remember watching him win the cruiserweight title for the first time down in Australia and Melbourne a few years back and saying to myself that you know, there’s a star right there. He’s got all tools. He’s a guy who’s in great shape, looks the part, talks the part and he’s a hell of a hand — more than a hell of a hand in the ring."

On October 6, 2018, Murphy won the Cruiserweight title by defeating Cedric Alexander at Super Show-Down in Australia. He aligned with Rollins and AOP on the January 13, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW. On the latest episode of the red show, Murphy and Rollins won the RAW Tag Team titles by defeating The Viking Raiders.