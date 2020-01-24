WWE Rumors- Two-time Intercontinental Champion will reportedly be in Houston for Royal Rumble 2020

Former WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella is reportedly heading to Houston, Texas for the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. PWInsider has reported the same after confirming with multiple sources.

Additionally, WrestlingNewsCo's Paul Davis has stated that he hasn't heard about Marella making any public appearances or autograph sessions in the town. This indicates that he could be a surprise entrant in the annual free-for-all.

Marella signed with WWE in 2005 and spent around two years in the promotion's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was brought up the main roster soon after WrestleMania 23, and was introduced to the WWE Universe as a fan.

Vince McMahon, who was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley at the time, selected Marella to fight for the Intercontinental title against Umaga. In one of the biggest upsets in WWE history, Marella defeated Umaga to win the title in his very first match on the main roster, after some assist from Lashley.

Marella went on to become a mainstay in WWE for the next several years. He participated in the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal at the 25th anniversary of the show in 2009, by posing as "Santina Marella", Santino's twin sister from Italy. Mostly presented as a comedy act, Marella was teased to win the Royal Rumble match in 2011, but was the final Superstar to get eliminated by the eventual winner, Alberto Del Rio.

A year later, WWE again teased something big for Marella, when he ended up being one of the final two competitors in an Elimination Chamber match that was contested for the World Heavyweight title. Daniel Bryan eventually won the match after submitting Marella using the Lebell Lock.

Marella has always managed to garner good pops from the WWE Universe, courtesy his hilarious antics. A possible surprise appearance by him in this year's event would surely provide a dash of nostalgia to the viewers.