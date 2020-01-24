Bray Wyatt breaks character to help a fan who was attacked at school

24 Jan 2020, 09:25 IST

Bray Wyatt helps a fan out on Twitter

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently seen breaking character and reaching out to a fan on Twitter.

The fan's mother had posted a tweet directed towards Wyatt, and stated that her son was bullied at school for being autistic. As per her tweet, the bully cut the kid's Bray Wyatt T-shirt using a pair of scissors during the attack, and also broke his WWE PopSocket. The woman also added a photo of her son in a hospital bed, stating that he's tougher than a bully.

In an amazing gesture, Wyatt responded to the woman and asked her to message him her son's T-shirt size as well as her address, and that he's got her boy's back. Check out the tweets below:

Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 23, 2020

Ever since Wyatt made his return to WWE as The Fiend last year, he has been terrorizing the roster and is already regarded by many as the most sinister entity in the company.

It's refreshing to see him break character, go out of his way on social media, and lend a helping hand towards his fans, especially when his on-air persona is as evil as a person can get.