WWE Superstar Asuka escapes shooting at a Las Vegas mall
WWE Superstar Asuka has just posted a tweet stating that she escaped a shooting at a mall in Las Vegas. Check out the tweet below:
The shooting was reported at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, at around 6:30 PM. As per news3lv, a "large police presence" was reported at the mall on Tuesday evening. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that it is currently investigating a shooting at the mall, and added that two people were reportedly injured in the shooting.
A source with the police provided some additional details to News 3 in regards to the unfortunate incident, and said that the shooting occurred following a fight among a bunch of juveniles. It's also being reported that the suspects fled the spot soon after the shooting occurred. The police are currently investigating the incident and the mall is being cleared.
The Nevada Highway Patrol posted a tweet soon after the incident occurred, stating that all of the off-ramps from the I-15 eastbound to Spring Mountain Road are closed due to police activity, and advised the civilins to avoid the area.