WWE Superstar Asuka escapes shooting at a Las Vegas mall

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Asuka posted a tweet and informed her fans that she escaped a shooting at a mall in Las Vegas

WWE Superstar Asuka has just posted a tweet stating that she escaped a shooting at a mall in Las Vegas. Check out the tweet below:

I just escaped!

There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

The shooting was reported at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, at around 6:30 PM. As per news3lv, a "large police presence" was reported at the mall on Tuesday evening. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that it is currently investigating a shooting at the mall, and added that two people were reportedly injured in the shooting.

Wrestler @WWEAsuka was at the #FashionShowMall during the mass shooting which has confirmed to have injured 3, what started over a "simple fight" before one started shooting into a crowd of people. pic.twitter.com/uilvwlHXp0 — Firefly. (Rudy) (@TheWyattKing) January 22, 2020

A source with the police provided some additional details to News 3 in regards to the unfortunate incident, and said that the shooting occurred following a fight among a bunch of juveniles. It's also being reported that the suspects fled the spot soon after the shooting occurred. The police are currently investigating the incident and the mall is being cleared.

The Nevada Highway Patrol posted a tweet soon after the incident occurred, stating that all of the off-ramps from the I-15 eastbound to Spring Mountain Road are closed due to police activity, and advised the civilins to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert All off ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain closed due to police activity. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 22, 2020