5 potential feuds for Brock Lesnar if he becomes the next WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar decimated Roman Reigns on the latest edition of SmackDown
Pranay Rangra
ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Listicle

Since returning to SmackDown from suspension a few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar has been on a path of destruction. The Beast Incarnate destroyed Sami Zayn, the #1 contender for Roman's Universal Championship on the December 3 episode of the blue brand.

As a result, Zayn was easy prey for The Tribal Chief, who retained his title. The following week on SmackDown, a battered Sami again fell victim to a devastating F5 from Brock as a terrified Paul Heyman looked on.

.@BrockLesnar emerges moments after @WWERomanReigns fires @HeymanHustle issuing a slew of F-5s. #SmackDown https://t.co/ExKi4UKVFP

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Lesnar continued his annihilation as he attacked The Usos and Roman Reigns.

Brock will certainly fancy his chances of winning his fourth Universal title at the Day 1 pay-per-view. If this happens, it will be a moment to treasure for Lesnar's fans.

With that being said, there will be a host of opponents eyeing an opportunity to challenge Brock for the championship. In this article, we look at five potential feuds for Brock Lesnar if he becomes the next WWE Universal Champion.

#5. King Woods vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE #SmackDown Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos look to go head-to-head with King Woods and Sir @TrueKofi before they battle for the titles as #WWEDay1.@AustinCreedWins https://t.co/BP4aw5OQVU

King Woods has been on a roll on SmackDown of late.

On the December 10 episode of the blue brand, Woods and Kofi Kingston beat RK-Bro (RAW Tag Team Champions) and The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) in a Triple Threat Match to be crowned the best tag team in WWE.

The New Day again conquered The Usos on the latest episode of SmackDown, heading into a championship contest at Day 1. With that being said, King Woods hasn't won a singles title yet in WWE and would look to change that.

He could challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, which will be an epic bout. The match will pin Woods' athletic ability against the brute strength of Lesnar, making it a must-watch for the WWE Universe.

