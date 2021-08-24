What is Brock Lesnar's wife Sable doing now?

WWE legend Brock Lesnar returned to the company at SummerSlam 2021 last night after a long hiatus.

Lesnar will go down in history as one of the all-time greats. Little is known about his wife and former WWE Diva Sable, though.

What happened to Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable?

Sable and Brock Lesnar got married way back in 2006 and the happy couple are currently living on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. They have two children together: Turk, born in 2009, and Duke, born in 2010.

Sable has stayed away from the spotlight ever since she left WWE in 2004. Similar to her husband Brock Lesnar, she doesn't maintain social media handles and is content living a quiet, private life. Sable seems to have embraced the farm life, away from the hullabaloo of the city, and is happily living with Brock and her two sons.

Despite Sable staying away from the media, a few photos of the former WWE heartthrob have surfaced online in the past. In the following picture, fans can see Sable celebrating one of her birthdays with Brock Lesnar chilling on a sofa in the background:

A rare picture of Sable and Brock at their residence

Here's a photo of a rare public appearance by Sable, in which she can be seen enjoying a Jets game with her hubby, Brock. The photo was taken back in 2017.

Sable and Brock at a Jets game in early 2017

Sable was the most popular Diva in WWE at the peak of the Attitude Era. She left WWE in 1999 and returned to the promotion immediately after WrestleMania XIX. The event saw Brock Lesnar win his second WWE title by defeating Kurt Angle in the main event.

WWE legend says he was surprised with Brock Lesnar wanting Sable in his life https://t.co/aQGV2DWe7B#BrockLesnar #WWE — Wrestle Tracker (@wrestletracker1) April 2, 2021

Sable quickly became a hated heel and joined hands with Vince McMahon on the SmackDown brand. Vince feuded with his daughter, SmackDown General Manager Stephanie McMahon, with Sable in his corner throughout the feud.

Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie in an "I Quit" match at No Mercy 2003, soon after which Sable's on-screen relationship with the WWE Chairman quietly came to an end.

Sable got into a real-life relationship with Brock Lesnar around the same time. Sable's now ex-husband Marc Mero was still married to her at the time. Mero has spoken up about the moment he found out what was happening behind his back:

"And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids." Mero added, "they live a happy life and kudos, man!"

On March 14, 2004, Brock Lesnar left WWE immediately after his big loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX. Sable remained a WWE mainstay for a brief period after Lesnar's departure.

In a rare occurrence, Brock Lesnar once talked about Sable and opened up about a prank that he played on her. Lesnar has also mentioned in his book "Death Clutch" that he wanted Sable to leave WWE after his exit. It should be noted that Lesnar left the company on a sour note in early 2004.

Everywhere I looked, all I could see was uncertainty. But there was one thing I was sure of: I wanted to marry Rena. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. “If we want a relationship,” I told her, “neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there."

Sable did leave the company a few months after Brock Lesnar's departure. Fans who have read Brock Lesnar's book are well aware of the fact that he has nothing but love and respect for his wife.

When it comes to a possible return, though, it seems highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see Sable appear on WWE TV again.

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra