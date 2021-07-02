What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53.

When the two met each other, they were at very different points in their careers. The couple lives together on their farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada.

When did Sable and Brock Lesnar meet?

Brock Lesnar and Sable Lesnar Couple of the Year pic.twitter.com/qOBHzQ3ol7 — RealDmitriGilbert (@dd18king3D) February 10, 2015

Sable and Brock Lesnar met each other at very different points in their lives. Sable was going through a crisis in her career, while her marriage to Marc Mero was also crumbling. Meanwhile, Lesnar emerged as the biggest force in wrestling in the early 2000s.

Lesnar and Sable are both private about their personal lives. However, it's understood the two started dating after Sable's WWE return in 2003. Unlike her earlier run in the company, she did not find much success in this second run. However, this was when she met Lesnar.

Sable divorced Mero in 2004 and became engaged to Lesnar later that same year. In 2005, the engagement was called off. However, in January 2006 they became engaged again and in May of the same year, the couple got married.

Sable and Brock Lesnar's careers

Sable left WWE in 2004, however, her time in wrestling was not over. Instead, she started accompanying Brock Lesnar regularly during his time wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling. She was a fixture with Lesnar during his run in the Japanese wrestling promotion. She would also support him during his UFC fights.

Lesnar, on the other hand, left WWE to pursue professional football at first. While that didn't work, he wrestled in Japan and then developed a Mixed Martial Arts career. He found a lot of success in UFC, where he became the Heavyweight Champion.

Eventually, he returned to WWE, where he won multiple championships. Lesnar currently holds the record for having the longest reign with the Universal Title at 503 days.

At the moment, Lesnar is a free agent as his contract with WWE expired a few months after his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

If you’re tired of seeing US politics on your timeline, here’s a recent Brock Lesnar pic to distract you... pic.twitter.com/nkB3kwyHrB — Early Stoppage MMA (@EarlyMMA) November 4, 2020

Since then, he has apparently taken up farming and sported a new look when pictures emerged of him with a fan.

Edited by Alan John