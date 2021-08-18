How many kids do Brock Lesnar and Sable have together?

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has been happily married to former WWE Diva Sable for over 15 years now.

Brock Lesnar met Sable when the two wrestlers were performers on WWE SmackDown in 2003-04. Lesnar and Sable quickly hit it off and kicked off a romantic relationship. The duo got married a while after both of them ended their respective runs in WWE.

Brock Lesnar and Sable have two kids together

Brock Lesnar got hitched to Sable on May 6, 2006. Their first son, Turk, was born on June 3, 2009, while their second son, named Duke, was born on July 21, 2010.

Longtime fans of Brock Lesnar may know that The Beast Incarnate has a son (Luke) and a daughter (Mya Lynn) with his former fiancee Nicole McClain. Sable also has a daughter named Mariah with her first husband, the late Wayne W. Richardson.

Brock Lesnar was the biggest and most popular act on WWE TV back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He won his second WWE title by defeating Kurt Angle in the main event of WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Mere days later, Sable returned to WWE and kicked off a memorable run alongside WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship blossomed over the next year or so. Lesnar left WWE immediately after his loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX. Sable's second WWE run came to an end on August 10, 2004.

Lesnar opened up about his relationship with Sable in vivid detail in his memoir, 'Death Clutch.' Here's what the WWE veteran had to say about her:

"If I hadn’t been in WWE, I wouldn’t have met Rena. She’s given me two healthy sons, and she’s been wonderful with Mya. When I say I’m a man who has been blessed by God, I mean it. Rena stood by my decision to leave WWE, which wasn’t easy for her because she was still with the company at the time."

WWE legend says he was surprised with Brock Lesnar wanting Sable in his life https://t.co/aQGV2DWe7B#BrockLesnar #WWE — Wrestle Tracker (@wrestletracker1) April 2, 2021

Sable hasn't appeared on WWE TV again since she left back in 2004. Brock Lesnar is living his ideal life with his loving wife and children on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, away from the hullabaloo of city life.

