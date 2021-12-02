Brock Lesnar and Sable are a power couple. It can be argued that Lesnar is currently the biggest WWE Superstar whereas his wife, Sable, is a former WWF Women's Champion.

Brock Lesnar and Sable met on SmackDown back in 2003-04. Lesnar and Sable got married after their respective runs with WWE came to an end. The couple has been together for over 15 years now.

With that being said, when did Brock Lesnar and Sable get married?

Brock Lesnar and Sable married on May 6th, 2006. Lesnar and Sable's first son, Turk, was born on June 3, 2009. Their second son, Duke, was born on July 21, 2010.

Brock Lesnar also has a son named Luke and a daughter named Mya Lynn with his former fiancee Nicole McClain. Sable has a daughter named Mariah with her first husband, the late Wayne W. Richardson.

Brock Lesnar's current run in WWE

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during SummerSlam 2021. The Beast confronted Roman Reigns after the latter's successful Universal Championship defense against John Cena.

Since then, Lesnar has engaged in a feud with Roman. The two collided at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, but Lesnar failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship.

The match ended on a controversial note as The Usos. With assistance from The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief beat Lesnar and retained the WWE Universal title.

Brock Lesnar was then suspended from WWE television in kayfabe. However, The Beast Incarnate is set to make his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, while Roman Reigns prepares for a title defense against Sami Zayn.

