WWE legend says he was surprised with Brock Lesnar wanting Sable in his life 

Pro-wrestling legend and former WWE on-screen manager Jim Cornette recently opened up on Brock Lesnar's relationship with Sable and his friendship with Paul Heyman.

Jim Cornette had a lot to say about former WWE Diva Sable in response to a fan. Cornette spoke about his reaction to finding out about Brock Lesnar's relationship with Sable in the mid-2000s.

Here's what Cornette had to say on a recent episode of Cornette's Drive-Thru:

"Oh God, sometime in the mid-2000s? And I was like, "What the f**k?" I mean, to each his own. But Brock Lesnar... a guy who hates people, hates to socialize, hates to go anywhere. Even worse than me! Hates being around human beings and the two people he wants most in his life are Sable and Paul Heyman."

Brock Lesnar met Sable during his first WWE stint

Brock Lesnar was on top of the wrestling world by the time WrestleMania 19 came to an end. He defeated Kurt Angle for the WWE title in the main event of the show and was the hottest act on WWE TV at the time. Sable made her return to WWE immediately after WrestleMania and portrayed the character of a villainess on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar and Sable met while working on the blue brand and their relationship blossomed with the passage of time. Lesnar left WWE immediately after WrestleMania 20 as he wasn't happy with the company's hectic schedule. Sable left the company a short while after Brock Lesnar's departure. The couple married on May 6, 2006 and have two sons together.

Paul Heyman was with Brock Lesnar when The Beast made his thunderous RAW debut immediately after WrestleMania 18 in 2002. Brock destroyed a bunch of lower-card performers in his first appearance and went on to become the youngest WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2002 by beating The Rock.

Heyman was Lesnar's manager during the latter's second WWE stint as well. Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre.